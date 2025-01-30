The Los Angeles Lakers will be facing the Washington Wizards, and they may be without one of their star players. LeBron James is listed on the injury report with left foot injury management, and it's not certain if he will suit up. With Anthony Davis out for the next week with an abdominal injury, the Lakers will need as many healthy bodies on the floor to replace what he brings.

The Lakers lost their last game against the Philadelphia 76ers as Davis went down early, and it was up to James to try and lead the team. If both Davis and James are out, it will be a tough spot for them to get a win, regardless of who they're matchup up with.

LeBron James' injury status vs. Wizards

LeBron James is listed as questionable against the Wizards, and it seems like his status is up in the air as of now. With Anthony Davis out, James may end up playing to give the Lakers the boost that they need. When both James and Davis are on the court together, it gives the Lakers the best chance to win, but with one of them out, it may be a little harder to get a win.

With the Lakers having several injuries and head coach JJ Redick trying to find a spark on the team, he elected to insert Bronny James into the 76ers game in the first quarter. After the game, LeBron shared his thoughts on Bronny being able to get some extra run with the team.

“Obviously, it's his first extensive minutes with us,” LeBron said via ESPN. “We had that first game where it was just a moment — and that was a great moment. But tonight was his first opportunity to be with the big guys, be with the big club, and he's going to continue to use that and get better and better.”

As the trade deadline approaches, it will be interesting to see if the Lakers decide to make some deals to improve the roster. James and Davis have noted that the Lakers are about one or two pieces away from being real threats, and they may want to maximize their two stars while they can. One of the areas they need to look to improve in is the frontcourt, and they've been looking at players such as Nikola Vucevic, Jonas Valanciunas, and Myles Turner.