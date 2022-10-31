To say that the 2021-22 season was a disappointing campaign for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers would be a complete understatement. We all know how bad last year was for the Lakers, and for his part, Dwight Howard isn’t mincing words.

Howard recently guested on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, and one of the subjects he spoke about was his tenure with the Lakers last season. The eight-time All-Star got brutally honest with his assessment of LA’s run last term (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“Every team was gunning for us and they gave us their best shot every night,” Howard said. “We didn’t get the job done. And it sucked. It left a bad taste in my mouth all summer. I probably spit 10 million times just thinking about how bad we lost and how much time was put in to that season. … I really felt like it was embarrassing.”

Howard didn’t play much last season, making a total of just 60 appearances for the Lakers. He also played a career-low 16.2 minutes per contest, averaging 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game, which were both also career-low marks for the former MVP contender.

“We still had who we had and we still should have been better,” he continued. “So, I take my part in it. I could have been a lot better. Whatever they needed me to be.

“But it did not end well last year and it really was an embarrassment. Some days I was like, ‘Man, we shouldn’t even put on this jersey like this.'”

"We didn't get the job done and it sucked. It left a bad taste in my mouth all summer. I probably spit ten million times just thinking about how bad we lost… I really felt like it was embarrassing." Dwight Howard on his last season with the Lakerspic.twitter.com/NNBu0LWQDN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 31, 2022

Unfortunately for Dwight, he might not get a chance to redeem himself anymore. His contract with the Lakers ended at the conclusion of last season and the team decided against offering him an extension. That was Howard’s third stint in LA, and it may have very well been his last.