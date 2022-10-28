‘A WIN is a WIN’: Dwight Howard claps back at haters, flexes Lakers championship ring

Dwight Howard may have already stepped foot on an NBA court (as a player) for the final time, as he has remained unsigned following a disappointing 33-49 season for the Los Angeles Lakers. While the tail-end of Howard’s career has diminished his reputation in NBA circles, his entire body of work screams first-ballot Hall of Famer, and the championship he won with the Lakers during the 2020 Bubble is just the cherry on top of what had been a wildly successful career.

However, there are still some that criticize Howard for being unable to deliver a ring as his team’s bus driver, even as he came oh-so-close during the 2009 NBA Finals, only falling short to a motivated Kobe Bryant-led Lakers team.

Nevertheless, Dwight Howard knows that no one could ever take the fact that he’s an NBA champion away from him, even if he was mostly relegated to a bench role during the Lakers’ run to the title two years ago. On his Instagram account, Howard posted a video of him being overjoyed as he displayed his championship ring for everyone to see.

“This ring is my reminder to forever be grateful for the memories I hold close to heart that I will always cherish. ❤️From losing the 09’ finals to the lakers to winning a championship with the lakers in 2020 🙏🏾,” Howard wrote. “A WIN is a WIN 🏆 […] Anyone that tries to discredit your wins is lost 😂🤷🏾‍♂️ #BeGreat #inspiration”

For all the criticisms Dwight Howard has received for his career, it’s refreshing to see the polarizing big man be secure with the legacy he’s leaving behind, if it really is curtains for his NBA career. In 18 seasons in the league, Howard has amassed 19,485 points and 14,627 rebounds, having cemented himself as one of the greatest rim-running rim protectors of all time.

“No matter how big or how small. Celebrate it! Today Tomorrow. Everyday. Just celebrate life & Be grateful for every thing. The angels are always watching. God is always watching so If you woke up today you’re winning. Celebrate it by living your best life and staying positive,” Howard added.

Dwight Howard, make no mistake about it, deserves some of the criticism that was levied towards him. His desire for post-up touches and his fickle attitude have not made him a favorite in some of the locker rooms he’s played in. But hopefully that’s not what NBA fans remember him for.