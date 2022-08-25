‘It’s on’: Patrick Beverley responds to LeBron James’ Russell Westbrook tweet after Lakers trade

On Thursday, a Twitter user by the name of CuffsTheLegend, who claims to be an NBA analyst, lashed out at all the Russell Westbrook haters who keep criticizing the guard for his poor season in 2021-22. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James even responded to it and expressed his excitement to see Russ “go off”. Patrick Beverley, who just joined the team on Wednesday night, also doubled down on The King’s tweet:

Pat Bev clearly thinks Westbrook is going to be his past self in 2022-23 again. The addition of the veteran to this Lakers squad isn’t just good for their playoff hopes, but also for the likes of Bron, Russ, and Anthony Davis. Beverley will die for his teammates and always makes sure they leave it all on the floor.

Darvin Ham, who is expected to make LA a lot better especially from a defensive standpoint, is hoping to help Westbrook improve in more ways than one. It’s clear he wasn’t able to flourish under Frank Vogel. While Patrick Beverley and Russ have had some choice words in the past, it’ll actually be interesting to see them play together. It’s clear the beef will be put aside and the two will focus on winning basketball games.

Los Angeles pulled off the Pat Bev trade by sending Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz. This might not be a player who is going to instantly make the Lakers title favorites, but he’s got the right attitude and style of play to improve this team.