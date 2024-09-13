Every year, no matter what has transpired during the offseason, the expectation for the Los Angeles Lakers is to win a championship. This was always the mindset with Kobe Bryant, and this has continued to be the mindset since LeBron James joined the organization in 2018. To say things have been shaky in Los Angeles through the years would be an understatement, especially after owner Jeanie Buss and executive Rob Pelinka decided to fire Darvin Ham and replace him with JJ Redick this offseason, as well as draft Bronny James in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

No matter what, drama always surrounds the Lakers, and that is the case right before training camp. The 2024-25 NBA season may be the Lakers' last chance to win with LeBron leading the charge, especially since he is going to be turning 40 years old in December and entering his 22nd season in the league. James has not made it clear when he will retire, so there is always the thought of this being his last year looming in Buss and the organization's mind.

At the same time, winning is all that matters to LeBron and this organization, which is why they hold high belief that the drastic changes made during the offseason won't impact their overall mentality. Recently, Buss spoke with the Los Angeles Times about James and her organization, citing that the goal remains to win more championships as a direct result of LeBron's greatness.

“I’m excited to see what our new coach, JJ Redick, has in store. It’s definitely gonna be an interesting season for sure,” Buss explained. “I mean, LeBron, the way he played at the Olympics? He might be the greatest of all time.”

Aside from all of the All-Star, All-NBA, and MVP accolades James has, he also added yet another gold medal to his trophy cabinet this summer after leading Team USA to Olympic gold in Paris alongside Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry. This was James' last time playing in the Olympics, which is why his achievements in France during the offseason are so monumental. Not to mention, the iconic photos of him and Curry celebrating have given NBA fans even more to think about regarding these two legends possibly teaming up in the NBA before they retire.

Jeanie Buss' expectations for Lakers during 2024-25 season

With LeBron healthy and still playing at a very high level this late in his career, as well as Anthony Davis healthy, the Lakers' only focus ahead of training camp is regaining their championship-contending status in the Western Conference. Buss understands how valuable of a player James is, and she is still left in awe of what he is able to accomplish on the court for her organization.

“He consistently delivers. He puts in the work. He’s not only a worldwide brand, but he is our leader. He’s the captain of our team and he sets the tone, sets the pace by putting in the hard work,” Buss continued. “Nobody can complain about the work if you see somebody with his résumé and his longevity of career, nobody can complain about having to practice if he’s willing to do it. And he does. He just amazes me. I don’t know what else to say.”

As far as contending for another championship goes, Buss made it clear to point out that winning is who the Lakers are as a franchise. The Boston Celtics recently won their 18th championship in team history, breaking a tie with the Lakers for the most in NBA history. There is obviously bad blood between these two teams, and Buss' only focus is on the start of the 2024-25 season so Los Angeles can prove their greatness.

“In terms of my expectations for the team, I can sit here and tell you — Lakers always play for a championship, as we know, between Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson and Phil Jackson and Pat Riley and Dr. Buss. That’s who we are,” Buss stated. “But it’s just me talking. What I really want is for the games to start so that we can watch what these guys are gonna do.

“I’ll let them tell the story ’cause they’re the ones that are really going to show us what they’ve got.”