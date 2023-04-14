A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

JR Smith has had a very colorful career in the NBA that has been characterized by all sorts of highs and lows. However, one particular moment that sticks out for the two-time NBA champ is when he first got the opportunity to face off against Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant. This was in Smith’s rookie year with the New Orleans Hornets, and let’s just say it didn’t exactly end well for him.

In a recent episode of JJ Redick’s The Old Man & the Three podcast, Smith recalled his unforgettable first encounter with the fallen Lakers icon. Smith explained how he and then-Hornets head coach Byron Scott prepared for their meeting by studying Kobe’s habits in practice:

“First time guarding Kobe,” Smith started, via ClutchPoints on Twitter. “In practice, we go over like little walkthrough, whatever. [Scott] is like, ‘Yeah, he’s gonna go two dribbles baseline, he’s gonna pump fake, he’s gonna pump fake again. Just stay down. No matter how many times he pump fakes, just stay down.'”

Smith and the Hornets had a game plan in place for Kobe, and it probably would have bore fruit for them if only JR stuck with it. Instead, he did the exact opposite:

“I tell you, I wasn’t in the game seven seconds,” Smith said. “Sure enough, out of a timeout I get subbed in. (Kobe) catches the ball in the wing. Two dribbles right. What do I do? And one. Sub. I’m like, ‘Oh my God.'”

Instead of staying down no matter what, Smith bit on Kobe’s first pump fake. The Lakers legend punished him for his misstep by draining an and-one jumper all over JR. As promised, Byron Scott immediately took Smith out of the game after that play. It was a memorable welcome-to-the-NBA moment for JR Smith — despite the fact that it lasted just seven seconds.