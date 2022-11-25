Published November 25, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

World Cup fever is upon us, and for good reason, given how the biggest event in world football pitting the best international teams against one another occurs only once every four years. A spotlight unlike any other is cast on some of the greatest, yet relatively unknown, footballers in the world during this period – just ask LeBron James, who was amused when fans on Twitter pointed out that he looked a lot like Cameroon forward Bryan Mbeumo.

But it seems like not only James has a striking resemblance to a forward playing a prominent role in their team’s quest to take home the most coveted trophy in world football. Enter Kyle Kuzma, who responded to fan on Twitter who compared the way he looks to Brazilian forward Richarlison.

“.@KingJames🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣,” Kuzma wrote.

Kyle Kuzma, at the very least, looks more similar to Richarlison than LeBron James does to Bryan Mbeumo, apart from, perhaps, the beard, which definitely must be the primary reason James’ and Mbeumo’s looks are being compared in the first place. The 6’9 forward, now of the Washington Wizards, can certainly pass as a Richarlison doppelganger especially if he dyes his hair blonde the way he did back in 2020.

Tell me kuzma and Richarlison aren't related pic.twitter.com/Et7jVpa518 — lil broomstick (@guava_808) November 24, 2022

The Wizards forward will also be overjoyed to hear his name mentioned alongside the Tottenham Hotspur forward, given how Richarlison scored two goals to lead Brazil to a 2-0 victory over Serbia in their opening group stage match.

Meanwhile, Kyle Kuzma is currently averaging the best scoring numbers of his career, with Wizards star Bradley Beal having missed considerable time. The Wizards are set for a rematch against the Miami Heat on Friday night, and Kuzma will hope that, more than the looks, he also gets to channel Richarlison’s scoring touch.