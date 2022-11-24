Published November 24, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James hasn’t played in five games. So, is it because he’s actually hurt, or is The King secretly playing for Cameroon at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar? James literally has a doppelganger playing for the African side and couldn’t help but laugh when informed about it. Via BR:

LeBron found his doppelgänger in Cameroon’s Bryan Mbeumo at the World Cup 💀 (h/t @LakeShowYo) pic.twitter.com/V9gCo9YLHG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 24, 2022

Bryan Mbuemo is no pushover, either. He currently plays for Brentford in the Premier League. Do they actually look that similar? No. It’s simply the beard. Regardless, it’s comical. Cameroon ended up losing their first game in Qatar by a single goal to Switzerland. They’ve landed in a very tough group with Serbia and Brazil, too.

As for LeBron James, he does finally return to the court on Friday against the San Antonio Spurs after missing time with a groin injury. The Lakers could definitely use his presence again as they sit at 5-11 on the season plus, Patrick Beverley just got suspended for three games following his blatant shove on Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton.

In 10 games in 2022-23, Bron is averaging 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 6.9 assists while shooting a putrid 23% from long range. As a whole, LA’s brutal efficiency from downtown is a big issue, draining 30.6% of their triples. That’s 30th in the Association.

I wonder if LeBron James will be watching Cameroon from here on just so he can see his doppelganger? Could be. But, he’s likely more focused on putting the Lakers on the right track before it’s too late. To be honest, though, the roster just needs more shooters. It’s that simple.