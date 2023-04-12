A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Minnesota Timberwolves almost had the No. 7 seed in the bag, but the Los Angeles Lakers had other plans. But even when it looked as though the Lakers also had the victory toward the end of regulation, the Timberwolves were still able to pull off a miracle to force overtime. Former Lakers forward, Kyle Kuzma apparently watched the game and left incredibly confused by what he saw, leading to an NSFW comment he posted on Twitter shortly after Los Angeles came away with a 108-102 victory.

“This is a nasty a** game 😭😭,” the Washington Wizards forward tweeted shortly after LeBron James and company completed the comeback.

It was a topsy-turvy affair between the Timberwolves and the Lakers, especially late in the fourth quarter and in overtime. Both teams hoisted bricks and exchanged turnovers during the most crucial moments of the game, but one team’s got to go home with a win, and it’s the Lakers, who will now have to prepare for a first-round matchup against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Timberwolves had as big as a 15-point lead against the Lakers, but their shooting soured in the fourth period. If it weren’t for Anthony Davis fouling Mike Conley Jr. on a 3-point attempt, the Lakers wouldn’t have needed overtime to finish off the job.

LeBron James paced the Lakers with 30 points to go with 10 rebounds, while Dennis Schroder came up huge, coming off the bench and firing 21 points with a plus/minus of +21 by the end of the game.