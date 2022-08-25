Kevin Durant’s trade request has shaken up the entire NBA world over the last few months. The Brooklyn Nets star’s demands has created a ripple effect in the league. Teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns were not just inquiring about Durant, but also about his teammate Kyrie Irving.

In the end, though, Durant eventually rescinded his trade request from the Nets. Because of that, the Lakers’ dream of pairing LeBron James and Kyrie Irving is dead, right? Well, according to Alex Schiffer of The Athletic, L.A is still optimistic about landing Kyrie next year. That’s… certainly interesting. (via Lakers Daily)

“You talk to people over in Los Angeles, they still really feel like Kyrie is coming to them next year,” said Schiffer. “I’m curious to see how that goes over with recent events.”

Schiffer also points out that another failed season for the Nets could put Irving on the chopping block yet again. If that ever happens, the Lakers could once again try to swoop in to trade for the one-time NBA champion. It would certainly be an interesting scenario, but one that isn’t impossible considering the team involved.

At the very least, though, the Lakers have already made their first moves in moving on from their failed Kyrie Irving pursuit. They have traded for bulldog point guard Patrick Beverley to be Russell Westbrook’s backup for the season. With a revamped roster and an offseason’s worth of work, the team will be looking to make it back to their championship glory days. If they fail mid-way through the season, though… expect more jersey swaps of Kyrie in Lakers gear to show up.