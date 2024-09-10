The Los Angeles Lakers have big goals going into the 2024-25 NBA season. Los Angeles nearly took a trip to the NBA Finals in 2023 but came up short again a year later. With LeBron James' under contract for two additional years, LA wants to win big. However, the Lakers are still prioritizing the development of young talent with their G League affiliate, given their move to bring in Gregg Popovich coaching tree disciple Zach Guthrie.

Los Angeles is hiring Guthrie as the coach of the franchise's South Bay Lakers G League team, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Zach Guthrie had previously been an NBA assistant with the Washington Wizards, Indiana Pacers, and Utah Jazz. Most notably, Guthrie served the Jazz from 2016 to 2020 under former head coach Quin Snyder. A former coach of the Austin Toros, which was the San Antonio Spurs' G-League (former D-League) affiliate, Snyder is considered a descendant of Gregg Popovich's coaching tree. Thus, Snyder's former assistant, Guthrie, falls within the tree as well.

Guthrie looks to help the Lakers' G League talent continue to develop and have success as professional players. One of the most intriguing prospects Guthrie could get the chance to work with is former USC basketball star Bronny James.

Los Angeles selected James with their 55th pick in the second round of the 2024 draft. James was an elite high school basketball prospect, earning a McDonald's All-American honor and a Top 100 ESPN ranking. However, he did not have the college debut many expected.

After suffering a scary cardiac arrest during the summer of 2023, James averaged just 4.8 points and shot 26.7 percent on his three-pointers during his freshman season. Nevertheless, he impressed scouts at the 2024 NBA Combine and was able to land a spot with the Lakers.

With the right support and his continued work ethic, James and the rest of LA's young talent can improve and help the franchise have long-term success.