The Los Angeles Lakers have once again come out as losers in the recently concluded Kyrie Irving trade sweepstakes. Ultimately, the Dallas Mavericks prevailed after they successfully pried away the All-Star point guard from the Brooklyn Nets. Be that as it may, it’s not all bad for LeBron James and Co.

NBA insider Shams Charania has provided some very interesting insight with regard to the Lakers’ failed pursuit of Kyrie. According to Shams, LA’s mere decision to have a go at Irving is a clear indication of their mindset ahead of the NBA trade deadline:

“The good news I think about this pursuit of Kyrie Irving, it at least signals that the Lakers, and should signal to their fans that this organization is willing to pay the repeater tax,” Shams said.

“The good news I think about this pursuit of Kyrie Irving, it at least signals that the Lakers, and should signal to their fans that this organization is willing to pay the repeater tax.” Insider @ShamsCharania reports on what’s next for the Lakers ahead of the Trade Deadline. pic.twitter.com/eq4UzYc65V — The Rally (@TheRally) February 6, 2023

Simply put, the Lakers are clearly willing to spend to strengthen their team. The luxury tax has always been an issue for this star-studded squad, but at this point, it seems obvious that they are willing to pay the price — literally — should they go beyond the NBA’s tax limit.

Shams did provide a bit of a caveat at the end of his report, though. The renowned NBA guru pointed out that there might not be a blockbuster deal available for the Lakers beyond Kyrie Irving. They swung and missed on the eight-time All-Star, and Shams remains uncertain if the Lakers can still get their hands on a player of his caliber before Thursday’s deadline.