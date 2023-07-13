Los Angeles Lakers wing Max Christie's breakout run at NBA Summer League is likely over.

On Thursday, the team announced that Christie suffered a right hip strain and is listed as day-to-day. The Lakers' final Summer League game is on Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Christie has spent the last week in Las Vegas stating his goal to make Darvin Ham's rotation on opening night. On the court, he did as much as he could to make the case. Including the California Classic in Sacramento, Christie averaged 19.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists across five summer games. He shot 49.2% from the field, 55.0% from 3, and 96.8% from the free-throw line. He showed off seasoned chops as a three-level scorer and playmaker. His bulked-up physique — he's added nearly 20 pounds of muscle since being drafted last year — is apparent.

Max Christie reaffirms his goal for Summer League and beyond: “Just to be in that rotation and impact winning however I can. Whatever the (Lakers) organization needs me to do, I’m willing to do it.” pic.twitter.com/L2ISrubagl — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) July 13, 2023

Christie already played more Summer League games than I was personally expecting, and there's no reason for the Lakers to push him through a minor injury for one final contest. If Wednesday's loss to the Boston Celtics was the final Summer League game Christie ever plays, he went out on a high note: 24 points (7-for-14 shooting), 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 block (he did lament his 5 turnovers in his postgame remarks).

Max Christie up to 21 points for the Lakers early in the 4h quarter 💦 (via @michaelcorvoNBA) pic.twitter.com/69el49NaX7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 13, 2023

(He began his Vegas stint with the best dunk of his pro career. Not bad!)

Jarred Vanderbilt walked out just before a Max Christie’s poster dunk, so he watched the replay in the back 😂 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/B69OMtnRZ2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 8, 2023

Even as a raw rookie, Christie shot 41% from 3 and impressed Ham with his unwavering poise and 3-and-D potential during his couple of stints in the rotation. Expect Max to be the Lakers' backup shooting guard behind Austin Reaves when the 2023-24 season tips off.