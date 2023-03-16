A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Los Angeles Lakers are getting slammed left and right on Twitter following an embarrassing loss to the Houston Rockets on the road Wednesday night, 114-110. The Rockets are already out of playoff contention with still several games left to play in the regular season, but they still found a way to beat Los Angeles. It definitely helped the Rockets a lot that they did not have to deal with Lakers star big man Anthony Davis, who missed the game for load management purposes.

Twitter is coming down hard on the Lakers, in part because it looked as though the team felt so confident it could take care of business against a 50-loss team even without Anthony Davis suiting up.

Twitter user @Itamar_17_10 said of the Lakers-Rockets game: “The Lakers defense is absolutely horrendous without Anthony Davis. This is an all-you-can-eat buffet once the Rockets apply dome pressure”

Here is another Twitter user, @24TLB, asking people to keep a mental note of this Lakers loss to a tanking Houston squad: So when the lakers come up one game short, please remember this game. I simply don’t understand why Davis needs to sit out this late in the season when u need to win. Sent the wrong message to the other guys, and had them feeling that the rockets are nothing! Terrible”

Here are some more reactions to the Lakers taking an L versus Houston:

Lakers fans watching Westbrook and the Clippers win their 4th straight while they lose to the Rockets… pic.twitter.com/22sbZ8bYDh — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) March 16, 2023

I don’t get the Lakers sat Davis, the Lakers can’t afford to lose, especially to the Rockets — Dino Esposito (@Dino_esposito99) March 16, 2023

The only reason why the rockets looking good because the Lakers got Anthony Davis sitting out and l LeBron James is out and then the rotation that Darvin ham is doing we don't have no f****** big man to protect the paint that's why the rockets are looking so good right now.smh — REAL (@terallmcadams93) March 16, 2023

Lakers fans watching Westbrook and the Clippers win their 4th straight while they lose to the 16-52 Rockets… pic.twitter.com/5FDSSCJyKy — Beastbrook (@Beastbr00k0) March 16, 2023

Lakers roster should be able to beat the tanking Rockets without Anthony Davis. Blame the players on the court for not coming to play. AD is an injury prone player and currently dealing with an injury, managing his body is unarguably the correct thing for a franchise to do. https://t.co/6He9hHIJZy — kingtisemedia (@kingtisemedia) March 16, 2023

Anthony Davis is not nursing any serious injuries at the moment and he would have played against the Rockets if it were a playoff game. But if the Lakers continue losing games, there might not be a postseason game for them to save up Anthony Davis’ body for.