The Los Angeles Lakers kicked off their post-All-Star break campaign with a 124-111 win against the defending champions Golden State Warrriors. LA still has a long way to go as they look to secure a playoff spot in the West, and they now have another marquee matchup coming up on Sunday when they take Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and a new-look Dallas Maverick side.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell injury status vs. Mavs

Unsurprisingly, the Lakers have submitted another lengthy injury report ahead of their showdown against the Mavs. Both LeBron James (sore left foot) and Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) have popped up on the report, but the good news is that both superstars are probable to play. Barring any unforeseen setbacks, LeBron and AD should be in the starting lineup on Sunday.

The same might not be the case for new recruit D’Angelo Russell, though. The former All-Star point guard suffered a right ankle sprain in the Lakers’ win over the Warriors, and he is now questionable to suit up against Dallas.

The Mavs, on the other hand, will be without Maxi Kleber and Davis Bertans, with both players still dealing with injuries. Both Luka and Kyrie are good to go, though, and they will now test their new partnership against LeBron and Co.

The Lakers need this win. They are currently still sitting on a 28-32 record and are 13th in the West. They’re still very much within striking distance of a spot in the Play-In tournament, but the wins need to start coming in bunches.