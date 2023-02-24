The new-look Dallas Mavericks opened their account on Thursday night as they logged their first win with both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in the lineup. The Mavs took care of business as they took down the San Antonio Spurs in a dominant blowout win, 142-116.

Mavs head coach Jason Kidd knows how important this upcoming stretch is for his team. He’s labeled the remainder of their season as a “22-game sprint” as Dallas continues to battle for positioning out in the West. Thursday’s impressive victory was a step in the right direction for them, and coach Kidd just wants to keep it going:

“This is a big home stand for us, to protect home, but it also would be a good time to have that [finishing] kick,” said Kidd, via Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News. “But we’re still, with Kai, getting to know each other.”

Thursday marked Kyrie Irving’s fourth game in a Mavs uniform. He showed off with 23 points on a highly-efficient 8-of-13 from the field, while also dishing out six dimes in 30 minutes of action. As Kidd said, the Mavs are still acclimatizing Kyrie to the squad, and this remains to be a work in progress.

Luka Doncic, on the other hand, put up another impressive 28-point, 10-assist double-double. The Luka-Kyrie combination looked really good on Thursday, but the fact that they were playing the lowly Spurs means that this should be taken with a grain of salt.

For his part, though, Jason Kidd remains confident that the Doncic-Irving duo is a perfect partnership:

“The ball doesn’t stick,” Kidd said, noting that “people have said that Luka and Kai need the ball. Well, they also know how to use their teammates and their teammates are (benefitting) right now.”

The Mavs return to action on Sunday in a marquee matchup against LeBron James and his facelifted Los Angeles Lakers.