LeBron James shows off his court vision

The Los Angeles Lakers have just been defeated by the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, 127-109. Despite failing to win their third game in a row, the Lakers still managed to produce a few memorable highlights during the outing — one of which includes LeBron James' no-look pass.

With less than a minute left in the second quarter, James was bringing the ball up the floor. Seeing that his teammate D'Angelo Russell had sprinted away from his defender, James executed a no-look, behind the back pass to find Russell underneath the basket.

As Russell easily laid the ball in with the defense caught unawares, the Crypto.com Arena exploded in “oohs” and “aahs.” Even the announcers expressed their surprise.

LeBron James with a no-look behind-the-back DIME to D'Angelo Russell 👀pic.twitter.com/WxTV0I0JPi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 12, 2024

Lakers fail to stop Bradley Beal and the Suns

However, James' highlight pass couldn't overcome the frustration of Lakers fans in seeing their team get blown out at home. At one point, the Suns were able to lead by 32 points in the final period.

To add to the Lakers' woes, Cam Reddish left the game due to knee soreness after only eight minutes of playing time.

LeBron James himself had a quiet outing, finishing with 10 points on 3-of-11 shooting from the field. Regardless, he still added nine assists in the loss.

Russell led the Lakers with 19 points and six assists while Max Christie added 14 points and seven rebounds.

For Phoenix, Bradley Beal had his highest scoring output of the season, tallying 37 points while sinking eight three-pointers. Devin Booker followed suit with 31 points.

Los Angeles looks to bounce back against the hot-streaking Utah Jazz on Saturday.