The Los Angeles Lakers are set to play their first preseason game of a back-to-back against the Phoenix Suns. Ahead of the game, LeBron James was not seen at shootaround, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

“LeBron James did not participate in shootaround this morning, per the Lakers,” McMenamin tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

The Lakers haven't reported any injury surrounding James, but there's a good chance that it has something to do with rest, as they have another preseason game tomorrow against the Golden State Warriors. There's a good chance that the Lakers monitor James throughout the season, especially during back-to-backs.

We all know how James feels about restrictions, and he let the Lakers know last season. During a segment of Netflix's Starting 5, audio caught him talking about being on a minutes restriction during their season opener against the Denver Nuggets.

“I know y'all got me on f—–g old man time percentages and s–t…two shots in eight minutes is just getting cardio. I hate this s–t already. This s–t's garbage,” James said. “You guys know I'm in better shape than everybody.”

Hopefully, James and the Lakers have already talked about what his minutes will look like this season.

LeBron James going into his 22nd season

There's no question that LeBron James puts a lot into making sure that his body is ready and in shape for the season, and despite going into his 22nd season, he's still playing a ton of minutes. James averaged 35.3 minutes per game last season, which was tied for 17th in the league. Even with the high minutes, James is playing at a high level, and it continues to be impressive to see what he's able to do.

This season, James may have some extra motivation on his side as he's able to play with his son, Bronny James. After their second preseason game against the Phoenix Suns, LeBron spoke about the moment playing with Bronny.

“For a father, it means everything. For someone who didn't have that growing up, to be able to have that influence on your kids and have that influence on your son, be able to have moments with your son — and the ultimate, to be able to work with your son — that's one of the greatest things that a father could ever hope for or wish for,” James said.

The first goal of course for LeBron is to win, and that's what he will strive to do with the Lakers this season.