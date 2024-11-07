With the absence of Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura, the Los Angeles Lakers needed LeBron James to step up against the Grizzlies. He answered the call in the first half, scoring 22 points on efficient shooting percentages. Likewise, his scoring kept the game close until the Grizzlies started pulling away in the third quarter. Still, James' impressive first half earned a ton of reactions from fans everywhere.

Here's LeBron James' first-half stat line in the Lakers-Grizzlies game, courtesy of Statmuse on X, formerly Twitter.

Fans react to Lakers' first half

Among the fan reactions are comments from several LeBron James or Lakers fan accounts. For instance, @BronMuse uploaded a GIF of Bron's recent celly with the caption, “LEBRON HAS 17 POINTS IN 15 MINUTES.”

Under this post, @_zaiire_ uploaded another meme GIF with the caption, “He still got it.”

On the other hand, people complained about LeBron needing help under another BronMuse post about his dynamite first half. For example, user @kbkleyenda remarked on the Lakers' defense, or lack thereof.

“Not tryna be funny here but can defense be taught or is it a thing that comes naturally… Laker backcourt has no aura defensively and opps salivate every game for it,” the user said.

Additionally, @YoungBabyBlue_x griped about the nonexistent bench production that killed the Lakers in their loss against the Pistons on Monday.

“THE MOTHERF***IN BENCH NEEDS TO SHOW TF UP!!!” he said.

After the first half, the Grizzlies went on a run and built a sizable lead over the Lakers, finally feeling the absence of Anthony Davis, the centerpiece of their offense.

Moreover, the Purple and Gold's 1-3 skid has finally cooled off all the hype for rookie coach JJ Redick for the Lakers' 3-0 start, as old habits and unaddressed roster deficiencies have finally caught up with them this early in the season.

With the Lakers looking at a 1-4 road trip, and a 4-4 record, they'll need to find some answers fast.

That is, unless, they want to repeat the same old pattern for the past few years: get down in the standings, push for the play-in, then get eliminated in the playoffs because their superstars got gassed from a month-long run just to make the postseason.