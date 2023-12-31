The Lakers provide an injury update on LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Los Angeles Lakers will face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night. The last time these two teams played, LA failed to take down Minnesota after losing 118-111. This will be the first of a two-game road trip for the Lakers, but unfortunately, Los Angeles is dealing with some injury concerns ahead of the tipoff.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both struggling with injuries right now, and it's not clear if they'll play or not. So all eyes are on the organization's top stars.

Lakers fans will surely be asking the following question ahead of the game: Are LeBron James and Anthony Davis playing tonight vs. the Timberwolves?

Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis injury statuses vs. Timberwolves

James was initially listed as questionable for Saturday's contest with a left-knee contusion, according to the NBA Injury report. Fortunately, the King has since been given the greenlight to play.

Anthony was also deemed questionable with a left-ankle sprain and bone bruise. Like LeBron, however, he's also been upgraded to available before Saturday night's tip-off.

The Lakers are 2-3 in their last five games. With that said, they really need LeBron James and Anthony Davis to compete against a solid Timberwolves team.

It remains to be seen if James and Davis will have any limitation in the game or if their recent injuries will slow them down. But when it comes to the question if LeBron James and Anthony Davis are playing tonight vs. the Timberwolves, the answer is yes.