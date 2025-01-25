Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are getting some good news ahead of the team's game Saturday against Golden State. Both players are probable to play in the contest, per the team's injury report.

The Lakers are 24-18 on the year and hopeful to pick up some more victories. Los Angeles has won two games in a row, including a powerful victory over the Boston Celtics. The team is under the guidance of JJ Redick, who is in his first season in Los Angeles.

Davis is dealing with some calf soreness, that's slowed him down. James has a foot injury he's been managing. Here's everything we know about the player's injuries and their playing status vs. the Warriors.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis injury status vs. Warriors

Considering both players are probable, they are likely to play. That's music to the ears of Lakers fans, who want to see their stars on the court together. Los Angeles is clearly a better club with James and Davis in the lineup.

This season the Lakers have once again relied on these two players. Davis is averaging a double-double, with more than 25 points a game. He's also grabbing about 12 rebounds a contest. He had 24 points in the team's win Thursday over Boston.

James is averaging almost 24 points a game. He's scoring at a lower clip than last year, when he poured in 25.7 a contest. This season, LeBron's minutes are a bit down, as well as his field-goal shooting percentage.

James and Davis have fought through their injuries for most of this season. Despite their current ailments, both players posted solid games in the team's win over Boston Thursday. James and Davis both scored more than 20 points, and Los Angeles defeated the Celtics 117-96.

Los Angeles does have some other players out for the Warriors game. That includes Jalen Hood-Schifino, who has a hamstring strain. Christian Wood has been out recovering from surgery.

The Lakers have been a consistent team this season, but not for all the right reasons. Los Angeles has been consistently bad on the road, with a 8-12 record away from southern California. The team is also consistently good at home, with a 16-6 mark on their home floor.

Los Angeles is dealing with devastating wildfires, that have left thousands of structures burned. The Lakers seem to be playing with extra effort in recent days, trying to give the residents of Los Angeles something to cheer about.

The Lakers and Warriors take the floor Saturday night at 8:30 ET. Golden State enters the contest with a 22-22 mark. The Warriors are also dealing with injury issues, as Draymond Green is out.