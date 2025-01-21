The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off a disappointing loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, but they’ve got a quick turnaround as they take on the Washington Wizards at home on Tuesday. The question for the Lakers is who is going to be available against the Wizards. Anthony Davis was added to the Lakers injury report on Monday as questionable due to right calf soreness.

Anthony Davis had been on the Lakers’ injury report last week ahead of their game against the Brooklyn Nets as dealing with the plantar fasciitis issue he’s had going back to the offseason. He ended up sitting out against the Nets before making his return against the Clippers.

He was also on the injury report before the Clippers game as questionable with the right calf soreness. It’s not clear if this is some new injury or just an aggravation of a previous one. In any case, it’s something to monitor for the Lakers.

In addition to Davis, LeBron James is also on the injury report, but as probable. James has been dealing with an ongoing foot injury, but aside from two games earlier this season, it has not kept him out of the lineup.

Jarred Vanderbilt, Christian Wood and Jalen Hood-Schifino remain out. There has not been any new update on either Wood or Hood-Schifino, while Vanderbilt is reportedly close to returning to the lineup.

Lakers trade deadline conundrum

As the NBA trade deadline approaches, the Lakers have big decisions to ponder. One option would be to continue to try and upgrade the roster via trade as they did by bringing in Dorian Finney Smith and Shake Milton last month.

The other option would be to hope they can field a healthy roster before the season ends, and see what a fully intact lineup looks like with Vanderbilt being able to play the switching four/five on defense.

Following the Lakers’ loss to the Clippers on Sunday, head coach JJ Redick remarked that this team just doesn’t have much room for error given their situation.

“It goes back to just not having a huge margin for error. I think our group is like, when one guy is gone from the rotation, there’s an exponential effect to that,” Redick said. “I think when we’re healthy, we’re whole, we’re playing connected and we execute, I think we’re a great basketball team. . .we just don’t have a huge margin for error, nor can we create that margin organically.”

“We don’t have a guy on our team that is necessarily going to draw two to the ball. We don’t have a guy on our team that’s going to be able to get past his guy one-on-one and get to the paint,” Redick continued. “It’s just not our team. So we have to do it through connectivity, through execution and when we do that, we’re good.”