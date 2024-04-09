Every game still matters for the Los Angeles Lakers this late in the 2023-24 NBA regular season. While they are assured to play at least in the Play-in Tournament, the Lakers' primary goal is to make it to the top six of the Western Conference standings for a guaranteed spot in the playoffs. However, there is a possibility that both of their two best players in LeBron James and Anthony Davis will not be able to suit up and play this Tuesday in an important showdown versus Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors at home.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis questionable for Warriors game
Both Davis and James are on the Lakers' injury report, which has often been the case for the two superstars this season. Davis and James are listed as questionable because of left eye soreness and flu-like symptoms, respectively. It can be recalled that Davis' eye took a hit in the first half of Sunday's 127-11 home loss at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves. He then exited the contest and did not return. Before he left, Davis only scored four points and had four rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 12 minutes. It's also the same eye that Davis hurt during last March's meeting with the Warriors, though, he was able to see action a couple of nights later.
James, on the other hand, is in danger of missing another game for the same reason he was forced to sit out the date with the Timberwolves. The last time he saw action was during last Saturday's 116-97 win over his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, in Los Angeles. The four-time league Most Valuable Player had 24 points and 12 assists along with five rebounds and a block in 36 minutes of action in that outing.
On the season, James is leading the Lakers with 25.4 points per game, while also pacing his team with 8.2 assists per outing. Davis is right behind James in scoring with 24.5 points a night to go with a team-best 12.6 rebounds per game.
The Lakers are currently positioned ninth in the Western Conference standings with a 45-34 record — just one and a half game ahead of the Warriors, who have defeated Los Angeles in two of the first three meetings this season. In the most recent clash between the two Pacific division rivals, the Lakers fell prey to the Dubs at home last March, 128-121. Davis, however, was not able to play from the second period to the fourth quarter of that game because of the aforementioned eye injury, seeing action for just 12 minutes and chipping in eight points and four rebounds. James, meanwhile, played 38 minutes and provided a near triple-double production of 40 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds.
If at least one of Davis and James gets ultimately ruled out for the final regular-season game versus the Warriors, the likes of D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, and Rui Hachimura will see expanded roles this Tuesday.
Apart from Davis and James, the Lakers also have Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Christian Wood on the injury report ahead of the Warriors game, though, all of those three players have been ruled out already. Hood-Schifino is recovering from a lumbar disc surgery, while Vanderbilt has a right midfoot sprain. Wood remains sidelined as he looks to work his way back from a left knee surgery.