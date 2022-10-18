LeBron James battles Jason Momoa’s Father Time in Nike’s 2022-23 NBA season hype ad

Father Time is undefeated, but Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is not going to surrender against the proverbial figure without a fight. That’s the theme of the latest promotional video of Nike for the 2022-23 NBA season, which features the four-time NBA MVP and Jason Momoa as the bearded Father Time.

Can the King overcome the clock in an epic battle against Father Time? Watch @kingjames vs. Father Time in contests of strength, stamina, wit, and… karaoke?! #LeBronXX👑🕰 pic.twitter.com/ptsTM2DZrV — Nike (@Nike) October 18, 2022

LeBron James is entering his 20th season in the NBA. When he arrived in the pros in the 2003-04 season, he was still fresh out of high school. He was just a 19-year-old kid with prodigious basketball talent and size for a player his age. Fast forward to today, James has won everything there is to be won in the world of basketball. He’s won NBA championships, NBA MVPs, Olympic medals, and countless more trophies. But he is still committed to basketball, still looking for another NBA title to add to his collection. Somehow, he has managed to stay relevant in all the years he’s spent so far in the NBA while seeing other players from his own batch decline and leave the league.

LeBron James will be turning 38 in December, but he does seem to have plenty of gas left in the tank, which he showed everyone when he averaged 30.3 points per game in the 2021-22 NBA season while shooting 52.4 percent from the field and adding 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per outing.

With Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA scoring record on the horizon, LeBron James has more than enough motivation to continue trying to play at a high level for the Lakers, who open their season Tuesday night against the Golden State Warriors on the road.