One of the most interesting storylines — if not the biggest of them all — to follow in the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season is the chase of LeBron James for the No. 1 spot on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is currently the top-scorer in NBA history, but it’s almost inevitable that LeBron James will eventually surpass him before the said campaign even concludes.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar definitely knows how huge of a deal it is that he is on the verge of owning one of the sacred records in all of sports. LeBron James recently spoke with Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times to share his true feelings about the position he is in regarding the chase for the league’s all-time scoring leadership.

“It’s a huge thing, I believe,” James told The Times. “I think it’s one of the most sought-after records in sports. And me personally, I’ve never even like set a goal of doing it. It makes zero sense to me. But it’s something that’s bigger, and bigger than people think.”

LeBron James will enter the new season with 37,062 career points in the NBA. That means he only needs 1,325 to tie Abdul-Jabbar’s record and 1,326 points to take sole ownership of the record. Considering that James scored 1,695 points last season despite playing in just 56 games, it’s very possible that he will be surpassing Abdul-Jabbar by the end of the 2022-23 NBA campaign.

James can resume his chase for the record on Tuesday when the Lakers play the Golden State Warriors on the road.