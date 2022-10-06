There is a reason LeBron James remains as popular as ever two decades into his NBA career. Of course there is the fact that he is really good at basketball. But it certainly helps as well that the Los Angeles Lakers star has always been for the fans.

James showed that love for his fans once again when he made the day of a young supporter in attendance of their preseason game against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

According to Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet who saw the interaction, LeBron asked a team attendant to get him a sharpie so he can sign the jersey of the young fan. James can also be seen asking for the name of the kid to give a more personal note for him.

LeBron asked a team attendant for a sharpie, then asked a young fan to send his jersey over, which @KingJames autographed for him. Always nice to see a big smile on a kid’s face. pic.twitter.com/afL9LnM5KM — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) October 6, 2022

LeBron James certainly made the day extremely memorable and unforgettable for the young fan. He knows a lot of kids look up to him, and its worthy of praise that he always tries to make the time for them and make sure they have a good role model to look up to.

While James has his fair share of haters and detractors, the one thing they cannot deny is how impactful the Lakers superstar has been off the court throughout his career. He always does his best to spark change in the community, and one doesn’t need to look further to find proof of that as his I Promise School in Ohio continues to change lives.