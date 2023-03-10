The Toronto Raptors will continue their Southern California swing as they face the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto. We’re in Los Angeles sharing our NBA odds series, making a Raptors-Lakers prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Raptors are coming off a 108-100 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Initially, the Raptors led 25-17 after the first quarter. But the Clippers dominated the next two quarters, erasing the deficit. Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes each scored 20 points. Likewise, OG Anunoby added 18 points. Also, Fred VanVleet scored 13 points but struggled from the field, by shooting 4 of 12. VanVleet also ripped the referees to shreds postgame, causing the NBA to issue a length fine. Additionally, the Toronto bench managed just 21 points. The Raptors shot 38.5 percent as a team. Conversely, they allowed the Clippers to shoot 54.9 percent.

The Lakers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 112-103. Early, it looked like the Grizzlies might overpower the Lakers, but purple and gold fought back. Anthony Davis led the way with 30 points and 22 rebounds. Also, Dennis Schroeder had 17 points, while Austin Reaves added 17 off the bench. Rui Hachimura also tallied 17 points. Significantly, the Lakers shot 45.6 percent from the field and allowed 38.7 percent shooting. The Lakers also won the battle of the boards 57-45.

The Raptors come into this game with a record of 32-35. However, they are 12-22 on the road. The Raptors have gone 6-4 over 10 games. Meanwhile, the Lakers are 32-34. The Lakers are 17-15 at home. Moreover, the Lakers have gone 7-3 in their previous 10 games overall.

The Lakers have struggled against the Raptors in recent memory. Additionally, they are 2-8 in the previous 10 home games against the Raptors.

Here are the Raptors-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Raptors-Lakers Odds

Toronto Raptors: -1.5 (-108)

Los Angeles Lakers:+1.5 (-112)

Over: 224.5 (-110)

Under: 224.5 (-110)

How To Watch Raptors vs. Lakers

TV: NBA, SNLA and TSN

Stream: NBA

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

The Raptors currently hold the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. Ultimately, they are staying in the race despite a lack of scoring. Siakam is their leader, with 24.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and six assists per game. Likewise, VanVleet helps out with 19.3 points and 6.9 assists per game. Gary Trent Jr. is another option, with 18 points per game. Also, Anunoby averages 16.3 points per game, while Barnes has 15.4.

These players lead a Toronto offense that is 27th in field goal shooting percentage and 18th in 3-point shooting percentage. Moreover, they are also 18th in free-throw shooting percentage. The Raptors are also 18th in rebounds. However, there are two things that Toronto does really well. The Raptors are the best team in the NBA at ball handling, ranking first in turnovers. Also, they are solid on the defensive end, ranking sixth in blocked shots.

The Raptors will cover the spread if they can hit their shots from the field. Additionally, they must control the tempo and not allow the Lakers to get second chances.

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

The Lakers still do not have the services of LeBron James, who continues to recover from an ankle injury. However, they will get a boost thanks to a return of D’Angelo Russell to the lineup.

Davis is the leader while James is away. Significantly, he has averaged 33.8 points and 13.5 rebounds per game in the time James has missed. The Lakers will continue to lean on him in the hopes they can secure yet another big victory. Meanwhile, Russell’s return takes some of the pressure off Davis. It allows the Lakers to gain another shooter and give them more depth on the frontcourt. Schroeder is another option, with 12.6 points and 4.7 assists per game. Moreover, he is averaging 14 points and 8.6 assists in the past five games without James. Hachiumra will look to replicate his 17-point game performance and give Los Angeles a stronger boost.

The Lakers currently are averaging 116.6 points per game. However, they have averaged 117.38 over the previous five games. The Lakers allow 111.8 points per game. Likewise, they have allowed 111.2 over the past five. But they have looked stronger on the boards recently, averaging 48.2 over the past five, compared to 45.9 for the season.

The Lakers will cover the spread if they can generate points and build a lead. Then, they must win the battle on the boards.

Final Raptors-Lakers Prediction & Pick

Both teams are battling for a playoff spot. However, the Lakers are gelling a lot better as a team, especially without James in the lineup. Expect the Lakers to fight the Raptors to the very end and steal this one.

Final Raptors-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers:+1.5 (-112)