Team USA men's basketball trailed Serbia at halftime on Thursday. Yet, the USA was able to earn a narrow 95-91 victory. LeBron James replicated a historic feat that he had previously accomplished in 2012, via NBAStatGuy on X, formerly Twitter.

“LeBron James just recorded the 2nd Triple Double in USA Men's Basketball Olympic history. The only other triple double was also James, in 2012,” NBAStatGuy wrote.

LeBron is arguably the greatest basketball player of all-time. He has accomplished no shortage of historic feats throughout his Hall of Fame career. Making history at the Olympics surely feels special for the superstar, though. Many young athletes dream of playing in the Olympics someday, so being able to set records and make history at the Olympics is especially impressive.

LeBron James continues to add to legacy

LeBron is already a future Hall of Famer without question. Accomplishing historic feats at the Olympics, and potentially winning another gold medal, will only cement his incredible legacy.

James is a four-time NBA champion, four-time MVP and four-time NBA Finals MVP. He is also a 20-time All-Star. In the end, there are plenty of people who still consider Michael Jordan to be the greatest basketball player of all-time.

However, if LeBron James wins another gold medal at the Olympics, perhaps that will factor into the argument. After all, winning gold medals is something every Olympic athlete aspires to accomplish.

Of course, many fans will keep the focus on NBA accomplishments and statistics. Nevertheless, LeBron still has an opportunity to cement his legacy and win over fans who are undecided about the greatest player ever. Winning another championship would obviously help James' case.

James is currently focused on leading Team USA at the 2024 Summer Olympics. After the Olympic Games come to an end, however, James will set his focus on preparing for the 2024-25 campaign with the Los Angeles Lakers.