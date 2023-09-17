Los Angeles Laker star LeBron James was tuned into the Western Kentucky vs. Ohio State game on Saturday afternoon and marveled at the sheer talent of Marvin Harrison Jr. Harrison Jr., the son of NFL star wide receiver and 2016 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Marvin Harrison, is a fixture of the Buckeyes offense and a surefire top NFL draft pick when he's ready to continue the family business in the pros. O

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord threw Harrison a 75-yard touchdown pass that he was able to connect on by outrunning his defender and causing massive separation. The touchdown strike put the Buckeyes up 21-10 after a successful PAT, en route 63-10 victory.

MARVIN HARRISON JR. SMOKES THE DEFENSE FOR THE TD ⚡ (via @CFBONFOX)

pic.twitter.com/5zGgTlhjdS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 16, 2023

MARVIN HARRISON JR!!!!! ✌🏾 for TD!! SO 🥶🥶🥶🥶 — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 16, 2023

Harrison routinely shocks the college football world with his top-tier talent. Harrison finished the game with 5 receptions for 126 yards and the highlight touchdown play that caught the attention of James. Harrison looks to follow up on his stellar 2022 campaign, where he totaled 77 receptions for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns. He's already starting the year on a hot streak, totaling 9 receptions for 178 yards and 2 touchdowns. If he keeps up his high level of play and insane highlights, he'll be in Heisman conversations all season.

Ohio State will face their first test of the season as they face #9 ranked Notre Dame on next Saturday at 7:30 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on NBC and streamed on Peacock.