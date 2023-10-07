Ohio State football star Marvin Harrison Jr is a lot like Thanos. Harrison, who, much like the Buckeyes offense, got off to a slow start, has had a massive second half, reinforcing the fact that he is inevitable. Harrison caught a huge touchdown in the fourth quarter of Ohio State football's game against Maryland, one that extended the Buckeyes' lead to 34-17 in their eventual victory.

Harrison was certainly feeling himself after the game, as he paid homage to Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James by hitting his iconic celebration.

Harrison, who has certainly caught the attention of James, an Ohio State football fan, for his stellar play on the field.

James will certainly appreciate Harrison paying homage with that celebration, especially with James' son Bryce in attendance for the game.

Harrison, nursing an ankle injury, has simply taken over the game for the Buckeyes, as he has racked up eight receptions for 163 receiving yards and a score.

It's a great sight to see for Ohio State football fans, who have, at times, questioned the usage of Harrison Jr this season.

While there's no doubt that the start to the game was concerning for Buckeyes fans, Harrison is making sure that it will be easy for fans to forget.