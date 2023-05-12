Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Bronny James was linked to a number of schools before announcing his commitment to USC Basketball. With Bronny now expected to play his college ball in Southern California, oddsmakers are revealing plenty of betting specials for James and USC’s 2023-24 college basketball season.

The oddsmakers are split on Bronny James’ potential points per game production during the upcoming season. The odds are sitting at -120 for both over and under 9.5 points per contest, per Betonline.

Bronny is regarded as a decent scorer, so this could go either way. It really all depends on the offense that USC basketball utilizes. If they are willing to make James a focal point, then he could end up surpassing the 9.5 PPG mark. If, however, he takes a backseat to other players on offense, Bronny may fall short.

In addition to Bronny James, there is also a category for USC’s success during the 2023-24 season. If a bettor wants to roll with the Trojans to win the college basketball championship, they will be facing +3300 odds. On the other hand, the odds for USC to lose round of 64 are just +250. There are various odds in-between those two drastic results as well.

Finally, one other major betting category is whether or not Bronny James and LeBron James will play on the same team during the 2024-25 season. The current odds are stacked against that happening, sitting at -250. Meanwhile, if a bettor wants to take a chance and say that Bronny and LeBron will team up in 2024-25, the odds are presently +170.

Following Bronny James’ basketball career will be exciting without question.