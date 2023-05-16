Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Bronny James caught the college basketball world by storm by committing to play for USC basketball. The Trojans will now likely grow exponentially as a program given they will be trotting out LeBron James‘ son every night. Former USC basketball player DeMar DeRozan believes it won’t just change the program, but the nightly atmosphere at Trojan basketball games, via Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

"It's gonna be special, you know, it's definitely gonna be a mini Staples Center in there… I think it's gonna push [USC] to another level." DeMar DeRozan is HYPED for Bronny James to play at his alma mater 🔥 (via @PodcastPShow)pic.twitter.com/JCm6sMHEGr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 16, 2023

“You just need that big name to come there, to bring that attention and he the perfect person for that. The way he come in, the way he gon’ handle it, the attention he gon’ bring, and the player that he is, I think it’s gonna push ‘SC to a level we haven’t seen.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

DeRozan believes the arrival of Bronny James will make the USC basketball team a marquee program that will show fans across the nation a squad they have never seen. It is a big sentiment from DeRozan, given he played in the same building that Bronny will be representing the Trojans in.

Over the course of his career, DeMar DeRozan has been vocal about his love affair for his hometown of Los Angeles. He says that he has always wondered why players haven’t been more eager to play for the Trojans, but that now having a name like Bronny James will put USC on the map once and for all.

In the end, the name won’t matter as much if Bronny James does not live up to the hype. However, both DeMar DeRozan and Paul George believe the Trojans are getting exactly what they need.