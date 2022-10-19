LeBron James’ epic throwback to NBA Draft night ahead of Lakers’ season-opener vs. Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is entering his 20th year in the NBA but he will never forget his beginnings in the league. That much was evident from James’ pregame outfit ahead of LA’s season-opener against the Golden State Warriors. Here’s what James was rocking, per the Lakers Twitter account and Bleacher Report.

It sure looks like LeBron James is rocking this all-white suit ahead of the start of his 20th NBA season in honor of where things all began on draft night, an event he also donned a similar-looking suit to. It makes for a pretty epic photo, one that will give fans who have followed the Akron, Ohio native for his whole career all of the feels.

It’s hard to believe that it’s been that many years since James entered the NBA, but alas, here we are with The King about to hold court once again at 37 years young.

He’ll start his campaign with a challenge against the defending-champion Warriors, who will be receiving their championship rings from last June’s triumph over the Boston Celtics.

Perhaps viewing such a ceremony, one that LeBron James has been a part of four times in his career, will provide some added motivation for the Lakers star to get back to the NBA promised land.

Not that James needs any extra fuel. He’s had to listen to the naysayers and the doubters after appearing in just 56 games last season while failing to lead Los Angeles to the playoffs.

One can bet that LeBron James will be plenty motivated.