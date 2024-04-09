The Los Angeles Lakers must be careful with how they negotiate with their most prized player going into the 2024 NBA free agency period. LeBron James is facing a pivotal contract situation that could change his fate in LA. ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst shared his prediction for James, which leaves many options on the table.
James can opt out of his Lakers contract during the offseason, giving him the ability to stay in Los Angeles or sign with another team. However, the consensus is he will stay put. Windhorst believes James will opt out either way to obtain a no-trade clause.
“I think LeBron's gonna opt out no matter what. And the reason I think he's gonna opt out no matter what is even if he just signs back for one year, the only functional way for LeBron to get a no-trade clause is to sign a new contract,” Windhorst explained via Lakers Daily.
“If he extends the contract he's in or picks up that option, extends onto it, he can't get a no-trade clause. And I think for a number of different reasons, LeBron would like, ask for and probably be granted a no-trade clause,” Windhorst added.
A no-trade clause gives players the right to refuse, or the requirement to approve any trade in which they are set to be included. Clauses have specific criteria that players have to meet. As a minimum, seekers must have played in the NBA for at least eight years and have been a part of their franchise for four years.
LeBron James meets those requirements. If he does as Windhorst described, he could have more control of his fate in trades the Lakers entertain him in. The franchise will likely not dispel him any time soon though, given his stellar late-career production.
LeBron James' Lakers tenure is aging like fine wine
When James joined the Lakers in 2018, he was in the conversation for the best player in the NBA. The then-three-time champion had finished third in the league in scoring with 27.5 points per game and posted career-highs of 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds.
He sought to help restore the Lakers to the glory previous legends led the franchise to. After one season, James did just that. Alongside Anthony Davis, James helped LA win its first championship since Kobe Bryant did so in 2010.
Los Angeles has had trouble getting past the might of the West since then, but they had a stellar run in the 2023 Playoffs. James and company advanced to the Western Conference Finals to take on Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Unfortunately, LA lost the series 4-0, but their run was a promising sign.
James was 38 years old and despite having solid backup, he played like age was not a factor. He continues his impressive late-career production in 2023-24. The star averages 25.4 points, 8.2 assists, 7.2 rebounds, and shoots a career-high 41.3% on three-pointers through 68 games.
Thus, the Lakers should be able to push for another championship before he hangs his jersey up.
All in all, LeBron James will carefully evaluate his contract options when the 2024 NBA free agency period hits. For now, he will focus on getting LA an opportunity to play in the postseason.