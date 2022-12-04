By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers turned in perhaps their biggest win of the season thus far on Friday night after taking down Giannis Antetokounmpo and the mighty Milwaukee Bucks on their own home court, 133-129. It may have come at a cost, though, with LeBron James now a doubt for Sunday’s clash against the Washington Wizards.

LeBron looked completely fine on Friday going for 28 points on 12-of-27 shooting, to go along with eight boards, 11 dimes, two steals, and zero turnovers in 37 minutes of action. James even drained three triples for good measure as he helped LA overcome a relentless Bucks side in a real nail-biter.

The intense contest may have taken its toll on LeBron with the Lakers now officially tagging their talisman as questionable against the Wizards with soreness in his left ankle:

The Lakers say LeBron James (left ankle soreness) is questionable for Sunday’s game against Washington. More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cV7Difpic.twitter.com/AAwxt3nZg7 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 3, 2022

To be clear, however, this does not mean that LeBron won’t suit up. This isn’t the first time James has shown up on the injury report only to be in the starting lineup during the game. Then again, the questionable tag adds a bit more doubt as to whether or not the Lakers intend to give him the night off on Sunday.

Anthony Davis has also popped up on the injury report with back tightness. This has been an issue AD has been dealing with for pretty much the entire season, but the fact that he’s probable means that barring any unforeseen setbacks, he’s going to be available against Washington.

It is worth noting that Sunday marks the second game of an extended six-game road trip for the Lakers, so this will likely be factored in on LeBron’s final status for the Wizards game.