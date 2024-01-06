LeBron James celebrated his 39th birthday party with a 1970s theme, complete with costumes and dancing. James celebrated with celebrities.

One of the most iconic basketball players of this generation is having a birthday party that fits his image. The Lakers' LeBron James celebrated his birthday with an epic 1970's-themed birthday party.

LeBron James had a 1970s themed and celebrity filled party for his 39th birthday 🎊🎉 (via @KingJames /IG) pic.twitter.com/qtorTg9RgJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 6, 2024

James decked himself out with gold jewelry around his neck, donned some dark sunglasses and put on a floral patterned dark shirt to wear to the party. The Lakers star put plenty of pictures of the event on social media, including his Instagram. The party was filled with celebrities, including actor Kevin Hart. James also danced with his guests in a video that he posted to his Instagram.

“And when I say a MOVIE, I MEAN A GOT DAMN BOX OFFICE SMASH 🎥!! LET’S GO!! 😁😁,” James posted to Instagram.

James turned 39 on Dec. 30. He's having yet another productive season this year, 20 years after he first joined the league following his high school graduation. On the season, James is averaging 25 points per game, to go with 7 rebounds and 7 assists per contest.

The Lakers unfortunately aren't having a box office smash this season. The team is mired in a 17-19 campaign that's seeing the team struggle, despite winning the season's in-season tournament. The Lakers next play the Clippers on Sunday.

It is good to see that Lebron James is still taking the time to enjoy himself, despite the team's struggles. If LeBron went into all of this detail for his 39th birthday, just imagine what he has in store for his 40th. Time will tell what he has up his sleeve.