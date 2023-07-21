Draymond Green continues to make the rounds by spewing whatever comes to his mind into the infinite landscape of social media. His latest comments will at least make Los Angeles Lakers fans happy, as he delivers some extremely high praise in regards to LeBron James' basketball IQ, via Bleacher Report and The Pat Bev Podcast.

Draymond says most players LeBron's size don't have basketball IQ 🤔 (via @PatBevPod) pic.twitter.com/qeQIKtRicf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 21, 2023

Draymond Green claims that LeBron James has a basketball IQ that is simply not normal for a guy his size, using NSFW language when describing what players of his stature usually possess in terms of intellect. It is lofty praise from Green, although not uncommon when it comes to James.

Both James and Green have been in the headlines quite a bit throughout this offseason, albeit for opposite reasons. LeBron recently shut down any more retirement rumors by officially announcing he would be returning to the Lakers for his 21st season. On the other hand, Green continues to make enemies in both the league and the media for simply speaking before thinking.

Draymond Green has every right to be opinionated and believe what he wants to believe. Still, a lot of his opinions surround how mature and moral he is as an man, which proves pretty ironic given how many instances of bad behavior he has had both on and off the court. In the end, no one is going to stop Green from saying what he wants, and pretty much just the Golden State Warriors organization will have to deal with the repercussions. At least Lakers fans can be all in on Draymond Green for his typical praise of LeBron James.