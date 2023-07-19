There's somehow still over half the offseason left before the Golden State Warriors begin official preparations for 2023-24. En route to winning the American Century Championship, though, Stephen Curry briefly shifted his focus away from summer golf last week, setting an early tone of what will be expected from his rebuilt team once training camp tips off in late September.

“The biggest thing is, everybody comes to camp with the right mindset of just trying to win — we’ve got to talk it, live it out and understand the time frame of our careers,” he said. “Nobody’s got time to waste in terms of any energy other than trying to win.”

Championships aren't won or lost through podcast microphones or Twitter fingers. Even the most media-involved, attention-starved NBA players don't live in the same online silo of manufactured melodrama as fans, reporters and analysts. The league's unofficial dead zone of August remains nearly two weeks away.

But the more Draymond Green opts to run his mouth from here, the more chance Golden State's hopes of winning a fifth title in 10 years are bound to be influenced by his public, mid-summer meltdown.

Jordan Poole had countless opportunities to shed new light on last fall's franchise-altering incident with Green after the Warriors sent him packing as negative trade value hours before the NBA draft. The 24-year-old took the high road over and over instead, shrugging off pointed questions about the punch despite Golden State effectively choosing Green over him, laying indirect blame for a fractured locker room at his feet.

Coupled with Poole's persistent attempts to move past the controversy even once his chapter with the Warriors was closed, Green's four-year, $100 million contract—including a player option for his age-36 season—should've marked the end of that story.

Joe Lacob, Mike Dunleavy Jr. and Steve Kerr left no doubt with whom Golden State's allegiances lie. Poole's disastrous postseason made moving on from him easier, but it was abundantly clear which way the franchise winds were swirling well before he was borderline unplayable against the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings.

Draymond Green won, basically. If only he was self-assured enough to let the Dubs' biggest offseason decisions do the talking for him, or better yet, follow his former teammate's lead by keeping the punch in the rearview mirror—where it now firmly belongs with Poole playing for the Washington Wizards.

But Green just couldn't help himself or the Warriors, putting the dynasty's most embarrassing moment back in the headlines by justifying his vicious right jab to Poole's jaw on Patrick Beverley's podcast.

“I don't just hit people. I've played in this league 11 years and I ain't just hit nobody,” Green said. “And so dialogue happens, and dialogue of course happens over time. You usually ain't just trigged by something, like, that fast to that degree, you know what I'm saying? This is a team. Ain't nobody on my team triggering me in an instant.

“We know stuff that you don't say amongst men, you know what I'm saying?” he continued. “We know things that you have to stand on.”

Draymond Green went on to clarify that the way he handled the situation was wrong, but there was no undoing the damage done even if he wished he could. Unsurprisingly, Green closed discussion on the matter by doubling down on the notion Poole's words crossed a personal line that demanded a personal reaction.

How only vaguely alluding to Poole's inappropriate verbal barbs some nine months after the fact counts as Green “standing on” a response only he knows for sure. He could've been more broadly specific on the nature of that boiled-over trash talk, keeping any names or especially explicit content to himself. But just suggesting Poole finally crossed the rubicon without expounding further aligns perfectly with the self-serving nature of Green publicly entertaining Beverley's question at all.

Any goodwill the 33-year-old thought he might be engendering was risked shortly after his answer went viral, Green's rash thirst for acceptance was laid bare as he angrily replied to a fake Kevin Garnett tweet.

Green wasn't done digging his own hole, either.

Mere minutes after getting fooled by that fabricated Garnett quote, Green replied to a critical tweet from Poole's dad, Anthony, by ostensibly threatening him for being called a “soft a** b***h”—language that apparently “don't go over well amongst men.”

The discourse machine barely had time to connect possible dots between Green's response to Poole's father and his similar “amongst men” remarks on Beverley's podcast—Poole's crossed line must have been more than calling Green “b***h,” right?—before moving on to the next media maelstrom he created.

Just a few minutes prior to discussing the punch, Beverley's co-host Adam Ferrone asked Draymond Green to address his fraught relationship with Chris Paul.

“Me and Chris have had our differences over the course of my 11-year span in this league, since year one. Chris is the way he is, I am the way I am, and he not changing who he is at this point, I'm not changing who I am at this point,” he said. “I think it's very important for people to understand that. Like, the same sentiments that I had about Chris, they don't just leave, and the same sentiments Chris had about me, they don't just leave. I think that's where people get things so f***ed up.

“I've publicly said I didn't like Chris before,” Green continued. “I'm just not gonna be like, ‘Oh man, that changed now that he's my teammate.' No! I look forward to talking amongst men. I look forward to working with another adult; I've had my fair share of days not working with adults and people who don't act like adults. So I'm looking forward to going to work with a pro.”

Green's comments about Paul aren't all that inflammatory when taken in full. Paul and Curry have talked about their layered personal dynamic often since the Point God was acquired in the Poole trade, unafraid to admit it hasn't always been rosy between them.

Green understands pitfalls of the modern NBA media world as well as any player in basketball, though. He knows how readily quotes are stricken from context to drive engagement, and how to manipulate the narrative to best serve his interest—just like he did while tip-toeing around sharing the words that got Poole punched in the face.

Green wasn't close to as calculated mentioning Paul, sparking coverage that will rock the new-look Dubs before they get the chance to develop chemistry as teammates.

On the latest edition of Dubs Talk, Curry expressed optimism about Golden State's offseason moves by pointing to a collective increase in maturity.

“I like where we are in the sense of the pieces fitting and having a lot of different looks from a rotation standpoint,” he told Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area. “We're a little bit more mature now in the sense of experience, and I think that's the pattern in the NBA of what affects winning.”

There's no doubting the Dubs' experience. No team in the league next season will be more battle-tested. The Warriors have already overcome palpable internal strife to raise the Larry O'Brien Trophy, and their quartet of future Hall-of-Famers should be motivated as ever to do just that next June as the twilight of their careers dawn. But Golden State won't win the title in 2023-24 without its whole looming larger than the sum of individual parts, the type of fragile on-court alchemy this dynasty was initially built on before Kevin Durant made the Warriors juggernauts.

Curry said it best last week: This version of Golden State doesn't have time or energy to waste on anything other than winning. Someone needs to alert Draymond Green to that reality before it's too late.