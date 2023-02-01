The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the New York Knicks in overtime, 129-123, Tuesday. LeBron James led all Lakers scorers with 28 points, including a number of clutch baskets to help solidify the win. Any rational basketball fan who watched this game came away thinking to themselves how amazing James is, especially considering he has been doing this for two decades.

But leave it to Fox Sports’ Skip Bayless to somehow find a way to criticize LeBron.

“I really thought LeBron would have more of a show-stopping game tonight in this season’s lone visit to the Mecca of Basketball. All in all, a pretty quiet performance by his recent standards. But hey, thanks to Russ and Schroder in overtime, the Lakers did win,” Bayless wrote on Twitter.

Bayless is known for being a harsh critic of the Lakers superstar. But this hate has gone too far. I am tired of his ridiculous takes and felt the need to point out exactly how senile he sounds.

LeBron James didn’t just lead his team in scoring, he dropped a triple double. He finished with 11 rebounds and 10 assists in the win. He became the first player in NBA history to record a triple double in a 20th NBA season. That’s flat out remarkable.

In the win, James surpassed Steve Nash on the all-time assist list, moving into fourth place.

With under two minutes left Tuesday night and the Lakers leading the Knicks by three, James pulled up and swished a jumper from beyond the arc. However, defensive lapses by the Lakers and a last-second controversial charge call on Anthony Davis sent this game to overtime.

James opened up overtime with a quick bucket. A little over a minute later he dished an assist to Dennis Schroder. The Knicks battled back but with under 30 seconds left, it was LeBron who put the nail in the coffin. He got to the basket and hit a layup with 19 seconds remaining, putting the Lakers up by six, all but ending the game.

So, James led the team in scoring, posted the first-ever triple double, and made all of the crucial plays down the stretch, yet Bayless finds a way to criticize him. I’m sure he is simply just looking for attention. And yes, I understand that I am giving that to him by writing this piece. But again, I can’t stand by and watch this blasphemous hate anymore.