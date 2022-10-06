LeBron James’ heartwarming message to Bronny on 18th birthday

Thursday is a special day in the James household as Bronny turned 18 years old. By no surprise, LeBron James sent a heartwarming message to his first-born son on Instagram, using an awesome throwback photo and a more recent one from the two at a recent Ohio State football game:

You love to see it. Bronny is currently a senior at Sierra Canyon HS in Southern California. He’s ranked 34th overall in ESPN’s Top 100 prospects in the 2023 class. LeBron James has publically voiced his desire to play with his son before retiring, but Bronny is yet to make a decision on if he’ll go to college or take the G-League route.

He’s already getting a ton of interest from D1 schools, including Oregon, Ohio State, Michigan, and USC. Whatever road Bronny takes, there is no question he’ll be a special player. Perhaps the Buckeyes might be a frontrunner at this point, though. After all, he went on a visit at the school and LeBron absolutely loves OSU, regularly attending CFB games over the years.

There is always going to be lots of hype around Bronny because of who his father is, but that’s expected at this point. As for LeBron James, he’s preparing for a big year with the Los Angeles Lakers, who are looking to turn the tables and make the playoffs in 2023 after missing out last season, wasting a historic year for The King, where he averaged over 30 points per game at 37 years of age.