Game 1 of the WNBA Finals kicks off Sunday in Las Vegas when the Aces take on the New York Liberty. The Aces defeated the Dallas Wings to advance past the semifinals while the Liberty overtook the Connecticut Sun. Among the crowd will likely be LeBron James and several of his Los Angeles Lakers teammates, who play a preseason game in Vegas the next day.

Ahead of the game, James is showing support for “sister” A'ja Wilson, who he is rooting for her to win the series. James said, “I hope she brings it home,” per ESPN.

LeBron and several Lakers are expected to attend the Aces vs. Liberty WNBA Finals Game 1 matchup in Las Vegas on Sunday. The King calls A'ja Wilson his "little sister" and said "I hope she brings it home.” Lakers face the Nets in Las Vegas on October 9. pic.twitter.com/qWn44VMyhf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 6, 2023

LeBron James previously sent his support to Wilson this week by gifting her a pair of his custom Nike LeBron 21 sneakers. He has also congratulated her several times, including when she put up a WNBA record-tying 53-point game back in August.

Wilson and the Aces are the defending WNBA champions after winning the title for the first time in franchise history back in 2022. The power forward remains one of the top players in the league after claiming her second consecutive Defensive Player of the Year award.

A'ja Wilson and the Aces are going up against the Liberty, who have the WNBA MVP in Breanna Stewart. This matchup could very well be personal for Wilson, who lost the MVP to Stewart.

If the Aces win the Finals, they will become the first back-to-back WNBA champions since the Los Angeles Sparks in the early 2000s. The Aces are currently five point favorites over the Liberty to win the series.