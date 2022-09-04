Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James went to The Horseshoe with high expectations for the Ohio State Buckeyes, and sure enough, he didn’t leave disappointed.

In fact, it’s safe to say the Lakers forward was hyped after watching Ohio State take down the Notre Dame Fighting Irish with a brilliant second half.

The Buckeyes trailed in the first half, 10-7, but a huge run in the second half behind quarterback CJ Stroud turned the tables around and saw the team take the 21-10 victory. The Fighting Irish, meanwhile, failed to score after their hot start as the Ohio State defense made life a little harder for them.

After seeing the thrilling performance, James took to Twitter to share how ecstatic he is about the win. He also made sure to show his love for the Buckeyes.

O-H 🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 4, 2022

LeBron James has always been supportive of Ohio State and the general sports community there, and he celebrates every time an Ohio team wins. With that said, it’s not really surprising to see him hyped up over the Buckeyes’ victory.

It’s also awesome to see LeBron back in Cleveland. While he is residing in Los Angeles now, it’s clear the city will always have a special place in his heart.

It remains to be seen if the Lakers star will be back next week when Ohio State plays Arkansas at The Horseshoe again, but whatever the case may be, we’re pretty sure James will be cheering for the team in his own ways.