After being hired as the new head coach for the Los Angeles Lakers early in the summer, it now feels like Darvin Ham has been at the helm for quite some time now. The fact of the matter is, however, that it was only recently that he got his first taste of action with his team as the new top shot-caller. This was also the first time Ham encountered LeBron James on his team, and his reaction to the same was naturally overwhelming.

Ham put it perfectly. What he saw from LeBron during the first couple of days of training camp has led him to come to a definite conclusion about the four-time NBA champ’s extraterrestrial nature (h/t Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet):

“LeBron is not from this planet, that’s for damn sure,” Ham stated.

Some Ham early observations:

– "AD's ability to pass."

– "Russ, the open spacing … (the opponent) not being able to build a wall, him exploding into the paint."

– "LeBron's ability to defensive rebound and bring it." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) September 28, 2022

Ham may be a first-time head coach, but he’s been around the block for quite a bit. He also played many years in the NBA before taking the coaching path. Nevertheless, he’s still blown away by the otherworldly talent of LeBron James.

Darvin Ham will be expecting a lot from King James this coming season as the Lakers look to become relevant in the Western Conference again. Their past two seasons have been disappointing, to say the least, and this team is definitely looking to bounce back in 2022-23.

With a new coach at the helm and LeBron still expected to be the dominant force that he is, Lakers fans have a lot to be excited about this year. Hopefully.