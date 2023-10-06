The scintillating play of the Chicago Bears' Justin Fields and DJ Moore has gotten the attention of LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar tweeted his sentiments on the duo's explosion against the Washington Commanders on TNF.

“J Fields and DJ Moore going crazy right now!!! SHEESH!!,” LeBron James tweeted on Thursday.

LeBron James was in awe of Justin Fields and DJ Moore on TNF

Justin Fields and DJ Moore played their best game of the season. The Commanders couldn't stifle the Bears' quarterback-wide receiver duo all game long. Fields picked up where he left off against the Denver Broncos in Week 4. He threw three first-half touchdowns as Chicago built a commanding 28-7 lead. Regrettably, the Bears blew their 21-point lead and lost on a last-minute field goal at home.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Justin Fields duplicated his three-touchdown passing effort against the hapless Commanders on TNF. He threw three of his four touchdowns to DJ Moore in Chicago's 40-20 rout of Washington. Tight end Cole Kmet was the recipient of Fields' other touchdown pass late in the first half. Fields has thrown for a combined 617 yards, eight touchdowns, and one interception over the past two weeks.

DJ Moore and Justin Fields. This might be a top duo by the end of the year 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VvPB3TNe25 — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) October 6, 2023

For his part, DJ Moore played his best game in his first year with the Bears. Moore racked up 137 of his 230 receiving yards in the first half alone. Consequently, he became the first Chicago player since 2000 to eclipse 125 receiving yards in the first half.

Thanks to the explosive duo of Justin Fields and DJ Moore, the Bears won their first game in almost a year. They also ended their atrocious 14-game losing streak dating back to the 2022 NFL campaign. Fields and Moore were so good, LeBron James acted as the excited spectator on TNF. We're used to watching King James' Lakers highlight reels. This time around, he took a backseat and watched the Bears duo blow up the stat sheets.