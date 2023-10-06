Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore paid tribute to legendary linebacker Dick Butkus on Thursday. Moore tweeted a heartfelt message for Butkus after Chicago's 40-20 win over the Washington Commanders on TNF.

“RIP Dick Butkus. Was looking over us Tonight,” DJ Moore wrote.

DJ Moore played the game of his life against the Commanders on TNF. He caught two touchdown passes from quarterback Justin Fields as Chicago built a 17-3 lead in the first half. Moore became the first Bears player in the past 23 years to record more than 125 receiving yards before halftime.

DJ Moore finished the game with 230 receiving yards and three touchdowns on just eight receptions. He promptly increased his touchdown total to five on the season. Moore's previous career high was seven touchdown catches in his last year with the Carolina Panthers in 2022. With 12 games left in the Bears' regular season, he will likely eclipse that total.

It wasn't just DJ Moore who was clicking on all cylinders on TNF. Justin Fields threw three of his four touchdown passes in the first half. Consequently, Fields became just the second player to throw three first-half touchdowns twice this season. The Chicago signal caller finished with 282 yards in the air with zero picks.

The duo of Justin Fields and DJ Moore played outstanding football on the day Dick Butkus passed away. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Alabama football head coach Nick Saban also paid tribute to the late Bears legend on Thursday. Without a doubt, Hall of Famer Dick Butkus set the bar high for the linebacker position. Chicago's resounding victory over the Commanders on TNF was a fitting tribute in itself.