We’ve already gone past the midway point of the season and right now, the Los Angeles Lakers still remain to be a middle-of-the-pack team in the Western Conference. As a matter of fact, you might say that they’re less than a mediocre side at this point given how their 20-25 record has them sitting at the 13th spot in the West.

Be that as it may, all hope is not lost for the Lakers. They are still within striking distance of the playoff picture in the conference, and a considerable winning streak should get them back in the race. This is exactly the mindset the front office has taken on ahead of the February trade deadline — at least according to NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, who says that we can expect LA to make a move or two in the coming weeks:

“I don’t think there’s any big, big deals for the Lakers out there, but I do think they’re going to be active around the edges to try to improve this team as they try to get into the postseason with LeBron James and Anthony Davis’ return,” Woj said.

Woj identified Bojan Bogdanovic of the Detroit Pistons as a potential target for the Lakers. The sharpshooting veteran has long been linked to a move to LA, but as Woj points out, there are a handful of teams that have also shown interest in Bogdanovic. The renowned reporter also adds that the price could be too “significant” for the Lakers, thereby pretty much ruling out a move to Hollywood for the 33-year-old.

Be that as it may, Woj believes that the Lakers will remain active in the market as they look to fortify their squad for a postseason push. After all, so long as LeBron James is on the roster, this team will always have a fighting chance.