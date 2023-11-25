The Mavs should have been called for a violation during LeBron James' crucial turnover late in their game vs the Lakers.

On Wednesday evening, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers dropped to 9-7 on the young 2023-24 NBA season with a crushing 104-101 home loss to their Western Conference rivals, the Dallas Mavericks. Although the Lakers trailed most of the game by a relatively wide margin, James was able to help lead a furious comeback in the fourth quarter, only for Los Angeles to find themselves unable to close the deal against a revamped Mavs squad.

One play that was crucial in deciding the outcome of the game was in the final seconds when James had the ball out on the wing with the Lakers trailing by one. He attempted a lob pass to power forward Anthony Davis, which was stolen by the Mavs. However, now, the NBA official last two minutes report is stating that Mavs big man Richaun Holmes should have been called for a defensive three-second violation on the play, per Daniel Starkland of Lakers Nation.

Had the violation been called, not only would the turnover have been eliminated, but the Lakers also would have been granted one free throw with a chance to tie the game. Instead, the Mavs stole the ball and made two free throws, and a LeBron James fadeaway three-point attempt clanked off of the rim at the buzzer.

Despite the loss, the Lakers have still been playing much improved basketball as of late, with James still playing at an elite level despite this being his 21st season in the association. The Lakers will next take the floor against the Cleveland Cavaliers on November 25.