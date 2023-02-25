The basketball world was buzzing after the Los Angeles Clippers announced that not only was Russell Westbrook going to make his highly-anticipated debut on Friday night against the Sacramento Kings, but more importantly, that he had been given the starting nod by coach Ty Lue. Unsurprisingly, Skip Bayless had something to say about this development as the 71-year-old somehow found a way to link Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James to his Russ slander.

Bayless believes that the Clippers are making a big mistake with Westbrook. In his mind, this situation is going to be nothing more than a repeat of what LeBron and the Lakers went through with Russ:

“INCREDIBLE but predictable: RUSSELL WESTBROOK IS STARTING FOR THE CLIPPERS. Somewhere LeBron is chuckling, rolling his eyes. Clips have fallen into the same trap LeBron did before last season, saying they’ll “let Russ be Russ.” He’ll be on his best behavior for a while, then …” Bayless wrote in his tweet.

Some folks on Twitter were absolutely dumbfounded by Bayless’ latest rant. I guess they still haven’t accepted the fact that whatever the topic may be, Skip Bayless will still always find a way to throw shade on LeBron:

Why do you bring lebron out of no where ?? — Drip Bayless(Parody Account) (@DripGodless) February 25, 2023

How did he find a way to bring LeBron into this — 💲.H.A.G.G.Y`s Burner (@ShaggyBurner) February 25, 2023

skip bayless try not to mention lebron in a tweet challenge (impossible) — unbiased nyg/nyk fan 🔥🐐 (33-27 🏀) (offszn 🏈) ® (@newyorkcityspts) February 25, 2023

James on his phone saying no way Skip can bring me into this….. pic.twitter.com/mIwJcUhSvN — Sacramento_OldMan (@CaliforniaOld) February 25, 2023

For once, Lakers and Clippers fans can probably agree on one thing: Skip Bayless is just a pure hater in every sense of the word. His negativity towards both LeBron James and Russell Westbrook is well documented, and not even the fact that they’re now on opposing teams has stopped Skip from his shade-throwing. If you actually think about it, it takes real talent to clown both LeBron and Westbrook in a 275-word tweet. Kudos to the one and only Mr. Bayless, I guess?