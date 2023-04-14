Jamie Foxx suffered a medical complication Tuesday that forced him to be hospitalized. He has since improved and is “already on his way to recovery,” according to his daughter, but his health status remains a concern for many.

Foxx has had an impact on a variety of industries including acting, music, comedy and even sports. The biggest name of that world, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, shared a heartfelt message Thursday night.

Sending my thoughts and prayers to the heavens above to my brother {Jamie Foxx}!!!!” James Tweeted. “Get well and back to yourself SOONER THAN LATER! God willing.”

Sending my thoughts and prayers to the heavens above to my brother @iamjamiefoxx!!!! Get well and back to yourself SOONER THAN LATER! God willing 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾✨✨✨✨✨✨🤎 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 14, 2023

The four-time NBA Champion and former Academy Award winner seem to have a friendly relationship. Foxx has been doing a LeBron James impression for years, mimicking the legend’s mannerisms while he moves down the court. His flattery does not stop at imitation, however, as he has advocated for James in the never-ending GOAT debate versus Michael Jordan. He clearly respects his work ethic, longevity and overall greatness.

Jamie Foxx doing his best LeBron James impression. #LIVEonSC https://t.co/2fx53xPqnB — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 28, 2016

James surely appreciates the support, given how he is still a polarizing figure for many. Conversely, Fox will likely be touched by the well-wishes and prayers. His high-energy and versatile repertoire has made people laugh and cry for years. Entertaining the masses is obviously not the priority now, though.

The issue that rushed Fox to the hospital has not been disclosed but was reportedly serious. He is communicating now, though. James and everyone will hope Jamie Foxx continues to make progress and is fully recovered in no time.