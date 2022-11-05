LeBron James, not Russell Westbrook, deserves the brick taunts based on telling Lakers stat

When the Los Angeles Lakers started the season 0-5, a lot of people blamed Russell Westbrook. The explosive guard was used as a scapegoat, with many blaming his poor shooting from deep as the reason for their losses. However, based on the shooting stats so far, LeBron James may just be equally liable or even more.

During Friday’s 130-116 loss loss to the Utah Jazz, James went 0-of-5 from deep. That means he has now missed 13 straight triples after going 0-of-7 against the New Orleans Pelicans last Wednesday. Granted that he’s feeling under the weather recently–which probably played a factor in his shooting slump in the past two games–but the fact of the matter is he’s only making 26.1 percent of his long-range shots prior to his illness.

After his back-to-back 3-point-less games, James now has the worst 3-point percentage in the NBA today with a minimum of 50 attempts, per Stat Muse.

While the Lakers have already won two games this year after their horrific start, it doesn’t mean that their problems are solved. Clearly, they still need to address their shooting woes if they want to compete among the top dogs in the West.

LeBron James, for his part, will certainly have to do a better job in picking his shots and spots. He knows very well the Lakers’ weakness is their shooting, and he can’t continue being part of the problem if they are to turn things around.